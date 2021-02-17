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The Hubris of Bold Predictions
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31 views • February 17, 2021
No one knows who is going to win the Super Bowl in 2035 because it is not knowable. It is impossible to predict. Just as it is impossible to predict the climate 5, 19, 20, or 50 years out. Some things we just have to wait and see.
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