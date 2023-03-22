Create New Account
MORE THAN WORDS {album} 2023
Sal Caruso
Published a day ago |

Composed / Performed

&  Produced by

Sal Caruso

{c.} , 2022 , 2023

SAL CARUSO /

Timeless Anthem Music , BMI

Except : #6

Another Rainy Day

Composed & Performed 

by  

Fred Aziza

&  

Salvatore Joseph Caruso

Produced by : 

Sal Caruso

{c.} , 2022 

Fred Aziza / Timeless Anthem Music , BMI

All Rights Reserved

Artwork : S.J.C.

Glory to THE CREATOR

