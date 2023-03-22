MORE THAN WORDS {album} 2023

Composed / Performed
& Produced by
Sal Caruso
{c.} , 2022 , 2023
SAL CARUSO /
Timeless Anthem Music , BMI
Except : #6
Another Rainy Day
Composed & Performed
by
Fred Aziza
&
Salvatore Joseph Caruso
Produced by :
Sal Caruso
{c.} , 2022
Fred Aziza / Timeless Anthem Music , BMI
All Rights Reserved
Artwork : S.J.C.
Glory to THE CREATOR
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.