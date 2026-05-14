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WHEN THE NEWS BECOMES THE NEWS
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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WHEN THE NEWS BECOMES THE NEWS


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v79on72-port-arthur-the-vatican-files-and-the-war-for-your-soul-riccardo-bosi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The moment they cannot spin, cannot bury, cannot explain away is accelerating toward us like a freight train on a track they thought they had disabled. They were mistaken.


In this electrifying monologue, John Michael Chambers declares that the mainstream media's downfall is no longer a prediction—it's a spectacle. Every lie exposed. Every narrative shattered. Every talking head forced to answer for decades of deception. The house of cards is not just falling. It's being pushed. This is precision military operation.


Now three threads are converging.


Arrests. The sealed indictments are unsealing. The names you were told to remember are being called. Military tribunals have been, are, and will remain active. The civil justice system was compromised. The military justice system is not.


Aliens. Disclosure has begun. Not as distraction—as preparation. The world is about to learn we are not alone. What comes next will change and challenge every belief system you've held.


Kings. The monarchies are falling. The bloodlines are exposed. The institutions that hid behind crowns and thrones are being stripped of their immunity. Prince Andrew was not the last. He was the first.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
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