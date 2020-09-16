© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 'war on cops' is only getting worse | Curtis Sliwa
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • September 16, 2020
Noted law enforcement ally, radio personality and leader of NYC's 'Guardian Angels' Curtis Sliwa comments on what he sees as increased hostility toward police officers in New York and across the country, and which lawmakers he believes are to blame. - with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.