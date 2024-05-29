What do you do about toxic people in your life? In keeping with the Scriptures, what do you do? Joseph fled, leaving his cloak in her hands—and wound up in prison because of her lies. Jeremiah wound up stoned to death because of toxic people who refused to let him stay in Jerusalem where he wanted to be—away from them. Now, it seems someone wants to invite a toxic person back into my life—someone I thought I had been delivered from. I got driven out of an entire denomination by a toxic woman who kept following me from congregation to congregation, spreading slanderous lies about me. Stephen got stoned to death by toxic people who thought so highly of themselves that the Truth drove them insane.
#ToxicPeople, #JosephFledHisCloak, #JeremiahWasStonedToDeath
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.