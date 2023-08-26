Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
53 COVID-19 treatment options backed up by 3,180 scientific studies c19early.org
channel image
Perfect Society
185 Subscribers
14 views
Published 19 hours ago

🧪💊💉⚰💸PreMEDitated! Remdesivir was not an effective therapy because of a high rate of death (53.1%). A Review on Remdesivir: A Possible Promising Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19 Pubmed 2020.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32821086/ Click on "free full text BMC" and search on 53.1

The use of the refused Ebola Drug with an extremely high mortality rate to "treat" "COVID patients" was mass murder and they know it. That they called this a possible promising agent makes clear they're totally genocidal. Blocking these scientifically proven effective treatments for "COVID-19" was mass murder as well.

The world's newest weapon against malaria? Mosquitoes | Bill Gates

https://www.gatesnotes.com/Urban-mosquitoes-and-Oxitec

Zika Outbreak Epicenter in Same Area Where GM Mosquitoes Were Released in 2015 AnonHQ

https://web.archive.org/web/20160221114811/http://anonhq.com/zika-outbreak-epicenter-in-same-area-where-gm-mosquitoes-were-released-in-2015/

Bill Gates released swarm of mosquitos into audience while talking about malaria

https://www.unilad.com/celebrity/bill-gates-release-mosquitos-audience-20220923

Mosquitos, malaria and education - Bill Gates - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLkbWUNQbgk

Mosquito King Bill Gates Depopulation Plan Exposed

https://rumble.com/v2yhqbw-mosquito-king-bill-gates-depopulation-plan-exposed.html

+number one cause of polio is the vaccine at DuckDuckGo

WHO: More polio cases currently caused by vaccines than wild virus | National Post

https://nationalpost.com/health/more-polio-cases-currently-caused-by-vaccines-than-the-wild-virus-who-report

PVP-I for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 50 studies

https://c19early.org/p

Lactoferrin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 16 studies

https://c19early.org/lf

Quercetin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 40 studies

https://c19early.org/q

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 218 studies

https://c19ivm.org/

COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 3,231 studies

https://c19early.org/

Paracetamol (= Acetaminophen = harmful, PVP Iodine is effective) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paracetamol

10 Best Food Sources of Quercetin

https://www.healwithfood.org/foods-that-contain/best-quercetin-sources.php

cb7336_20c68d080bd4459db16f3f3eb8987788~mv2.jpg (800×541)

https://static.wixstatic.com/media/cb7336_20c68d080bd4459db16f3f3eb8987788~mv2.jpg

Top 10 Foods High in Quercetin That You Should Eat Daily – Heal + Co.

https://healandco.co/blogs/news/top-10-foods-high-in-quercetin-that-you-should-eat-daily

malafide at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=malafide&t=brave&ia=web


Keywords
vitamin dvaccinecuregenocidedoctordeathsvirusbill gatescoronazincmeasuresmosquitosmorbiditygene drivequercetincovid-19plandemicearly treatmentvariantprophylacticscientific studiesspike proteintreatment optionsxbb eg ba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket