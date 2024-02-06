Caller explains the fall of the Monetary System, Community Survives lone Wolfe dies , CNN

Follow us Live and call in Every Saturday Here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7
#mikeinthenight #mikemartins
This caller expresses deep frustration and a sense of being ahead of their time in terms of recognizing societal and political issues. They've been warning about various problems since the 1980s, including financial, health, and political concerns. Despite their efforts to alert others, they feel ignored and marginalized, especially when people fail to heed their warnings and then suffer the consequences.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.