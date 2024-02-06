Create New Account
Caller explains the fall of the Monetary System, Community Survives lone Wolfe dies , CNN
Mike Martins Channel
Published a day ago

Follow us Live and call in Every Saturday Here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7

#mikeinthenight #mikemartins

This caller expresses deep frustration and a sense of being ahead of their time in terms of recognizing societal and political issues. They've been warning about various problems since the 1980s, including financial, health, and political concerns. Despite their efforts to alert others, they feel ignored and marginalized, especially when people fail to heed their warnings and then suffer the consequences.

Keywords
governmentcontrolled oppositionmainstream mediacommunityawarenessaccountabilitypolitical corruptionwarningsfrustrationadversityhealth riskswarning signstruth seekingspeaking outfinancial instabilitymarginalizationahead of timepolitical criticismsocietal issuesvaccine concernslike-minded individuals

