Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Militants from the Ukrainian AF Shelled the Kievsky district of Donetsk - on a School Holiday, Hitting a Fruit Stand with Artillery - Resulting in Injuries to 5 People, one of whom is Critical
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
951 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Militants from the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kievsky district of Donetsk with artillery, resulting in injuries to five people, one of whom is in critical condition.

On September 1, during a school holiday, militants opened fire with artillery in the Kievsky district, hitting a fruit selling stand. This resulted in the injury of a saleswoman and several customers, totaling five individuals according to preliminary information. They all suffered shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket