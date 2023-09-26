Brian & Jessi Show | Aliens | Episode 14

The aliens have landed! Or have they? On this episode, Pastors Brian and Jessi discuss all the alien chatter that’s been making the rounds in the news and on social media. Are we alone in the universe? Is this all part of some elaborate ruse? They say the truth is out there, but sometimes the truth is far more complicated than we think.

___________



Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc



Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com



Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV



Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”



Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"

