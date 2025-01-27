The Biggest Single Operation in the Spirit World and the Worst Problem on Earth, Why Nobody Says a Thing About It on Earth, Children in the Spirit World, Miscarriage and Abortion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20241005 1100 DT Living Room Tour US Day2 Part1
Cut:
1h21m05s - 1h28m31s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Divine Truth YouTube Extended Videos: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthmain
Divine Truth YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthclips
Divine Truth YouTube Frequently Asked Questions: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthfaq
Divine Truth Radio: http://radio.divinetruth.com
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
**********************************************
“ALL WE SEE FROM OUR CHOICES IS OUR PERSONAL RIGHT TO MAKE THE CHOICE. BUT FREQUENTLY WE DON’T SEE THE NET RESULT OF ALL OF THOSE CHOICES ON PEOPLE AND THEIR LIVES. AND PARTICULARLY WITH THE UNBORN BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE A VOICE FOR THEMSELVES.”
@ 1h26m04s