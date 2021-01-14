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Pelosi's Missing Laptop
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692 views • January 14, 2021
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney [U.S. Air Force Retired] tells the story of what happened to Pelosi's laptop.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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