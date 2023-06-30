Mystic Maria Simma on Mejuhgoria and the Holy Souls in Purgatory

Quo Vadis





June 30, 2023





In this video we share Mystic Maria Simma on Medjugorje and the Holy Souls in Purgatory.





According to the Mystic Maria Simma, Souls from purgatory are for Medjugorje and say that it is authentic; the Mother of God really appears there!





Maria Simma was a mystic from Austria who was visited by souls from purgatory.





"In Purgatory there is hope to live eternally with God...





Earth is a place of darkness - no soul would want to return from Purgatory to earth.





They have knowledge that is infinitely beyond ours...says this Austrian mystic.





Maria, do the souls in Purgatory have joy and hope in the midst of their suffering?





That. No soul would want to return from Purgatory to earth.





They have knowledge that is infinitely beyond ours.





Unlike the suffering we know on earth, in Purgatory, even if the mental pain is terrible, there is the certainty that we will live eternally with God.





It is an unshakable certainty.





Joy is greater than pain.





There is nothing on earth that would make them want to live here again, where one is never sure of anything.





Maria, can you tell us if it is God who sends the soul to Purgatory or if the soul itself decides to go there?





The soul itself wants to go to Purgatory, in order to be clean before going to Heaven.





Maria, at the moment of death, does she see God in full light or in a dim way?





In a way that is still unclear, but, nevertheless, in such a brightness that it is enough to cause a great longing.





Can you tell us the role of the Blessed Virgin with souls in Purgatory?





Our Lady often comes to comfort them and tell them that they have done many good things.





She encourages them and alleviates their suffering.





She is like rain that falls on dry land and heals.





You have mentioned Medjugorje on several occasions.





Can you tell me a little bit about that now?





Does Mary, the mother of Jesus, really appear?





Oh! Yes, she really appears, Our Lady is present in Medjugorje.





I went three times, but I didn't need to go there to determine whether it was true or not.





Shortly after the apparitions began, in June 1981, I asked a poor soul from Purgatory and she told me that it was true; Our Lady does come to that little place.





You know, there is only one great danger with Medjugorje, and that is that the world, as well as the Mother of God, does not take them into account.





I often see souls from purgatory when they are in need of prayer.





Yes, it was 1940.





One night, around 3 or 4 in the morning, I heard someone enter my bedroom...





I saw a completely unknown man.





He walked slowly back and forth.





I said to him seriously: "How did you get in here?





Go away!"





But he continued to pace impatiently around the bedroom as if he hadn't heard.





So I asked him again: "What are you doing?"





But as he still didn't answer, I jumped out of bed and tried to grab him, but all I caught was air.





There was nothing there.





I went back to bed, but again I heard him pacing back and forth.





I wondered how I could see this man, but I couldn't grab him.





I got up again to catch him and stop him from walking around; again I understood only emptiness.





Confused, I went back to bed.





He didn't come back, but I couldn't go back to sleep.





The next day, after mass, I went to my priest and told him everything.





He told me that if this happened again, I should not ask: "Who are you?" but "What do you want from me?"





The next night the man returned.





I asked him: "What do you want from me?"





He replied: "Let three masses be celebrated for me and I will be at peace, freed from purgatory."





The holy souls appeared to Maria Simma for 64 years until her death in 2004.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8BImAFdjrY