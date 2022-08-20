WION: 20AUG22 - INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY Inspection of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Plant

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Russia has now agreed to allow a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant. This was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron after he had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
#Russia #Ukraine #Zaporizhzhia