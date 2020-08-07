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A citizens perspective on things going on with the economy and how we will become a cashless society
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17 views • August 07, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I have a discussion with my brother and sister in-law. They give me their citizens prospective on things going on in the country such as the economy, the stimulus package and how long the pandemic will last. I also give them my theory on how the powers that be will force people into a cashless society.
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Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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