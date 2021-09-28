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Prophecy: Weeping and gnashing of teeth, Shakings
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54 views • September 28, 2021
Prophetic word, given on September the third 2021 around 11pm
There is an echo of the call for repentance.
Who will hear?
Weeping and gnashing of teeth for those who will not repent.
Look, how the harvest will come in.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-03-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you arre looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
There is an echo of the call for repentance.
Who will hear?
Weeping and gnashing of teeth for those who will not repent.
Look, how the harvest will come in.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-03-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you arre looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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