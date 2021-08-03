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212) Harald Kautz Vella joins the dots in 2016 on nanoparticles, chemtrails, & the war on humanity
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155 views • August 03, 2021
Credits to Cosmic Revelations channel, 11/11/2016:
Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons (Bases Series w Miles Johnston): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hNHlRvms_8
Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days. Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.
He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system. Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons (Bases Series w Miles Johnston): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hNHlRvms_8
Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days. Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.
He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system. Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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