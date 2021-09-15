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Prophecy: Blind pharisees lead to destruction. Yeshua to light, Trust in HIM
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83 views • September 15, 2021
Prophetic Word about Pharisees and their blindness.
Their ways lead into destruction.
Yeshua on the other side is the Light and His light opens the eyes of the blind and His ways to eternal life.
Trust Him in obedience – and you will see...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-26-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Their ways lead into destruction.
Yeshua on the other side is the Light and His light opens the eyes of the blind and His ways to eternal life.
Trust Him in obedience – and you will see...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-26-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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