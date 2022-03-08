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Thread: The Globalists Want Everyone To Forget What Was Done In The Name Of Covid
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190 views • March 08, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down a viral Twitter thread focusing on some of the atrocious actions taken by governments and covered up by media outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/thread-the-globalists-want-people-to-forget-what-was-done-in-the-name-of-covid/
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
Alex Jones breaks down a viral Twitter thread focusing on some of the atrocious actions taken by governments and covered up by media outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/thread-the-globalists-want-people-to-forget-what-was-done-in-the-name-of-covid/
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
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