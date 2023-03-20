Create New Account
Dems Step Aside: 2024 GOP's Path to Congress Clears
Published 16 hours ago |

Western Journal reports, currently, Republicans hold a slim 222-213 majority in the House of Representatives, but they hope to expand their majority by 2024. The decision by incumbent House Democrats in key swing districts not to seek re-election is improving Republicans' chances.

Keywords
democratspoliticsrepublicancurrent events government

