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TRIALS PLANNED! - THE JEWS AND THE MASONS ARE BEHIND THE MASS GENOCIDE
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33 views • August 16, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nCW6m5Mxmh2c/
His comment - I agree 100% wit it: "The trials are long-planned. None of the real Architects will be harmed! / ITS A CHESSGAME FOR THEM AND THE FIGURES ARE YOUR LOVED ONE! / What we see here is their orchestrated French Revolution 2.0, their Ordo ab Chao to enslave the Aryans and the other Races even more!" A Nuremberg 2.0 will have the same effects as the Nuremberg 1.0: ZERO EFFECTS.
His comment - I agree 100% wit it: "The trials are long-planned. None of the real Architects will be harmed! / ITS A CHESSGAME FOR THEM AND THE FIGURES ARE YOUR LOVED ONE! / What we see here is their orchestrated French Revolution 2.0, their Ordo ab Chao to enslave the Aryans and the other Races even more!" A Nuremberg 2.0 will have the same effects as the Nuremberg 1.0: ZERO EFFECTS.
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