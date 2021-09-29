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Evidence food prices are skyrocketing and how you will be affected
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201 views • September 29, 2021
Author Frank DiMora has been warning you the prices of food will skyrocket. Frank brings to you the words of Jesus Christ concerning this warning. There will be no more baby-sitting people who refuse to listen to Christ's warnings says Frank. Now is the time to understand what is happening in prophecy.
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