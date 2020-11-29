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Gen. Flynn Emergency Message To America: President Trump Has Declared Path to Victory But He Needs Your Help Now
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72 views • November 29, 2020
Lt. General Michael Flynn issued a dire message to the American people in a bombshell interview warning that Trump and the U.S. won’t survive this globalist overthrow attempt unless they take action.

In his first interview since receiving a full pardon from President Trump, Flynn outlined to WVW-TV hosts Lt. General McInerney and conservative activist Mary Fanning on Saturday the legal path to victory laid out before President Trump.


“The president has clear paths to victory and they actually don’t require a lot of courtroom action,” Flynn said. “They require a lot of honestly out of elected officials and, frankly, a lot of Americans who are coming forward and telling us their stories” about election fraud.


“We have clear, clear paths to winning for this president… If we don’t correct what is happening right now over the next couple of weeks then I hate to really think what will happen in our country going forward into the latter part of December and into the next month,” Flynn continued.

“I do not believe for a second that the country will accept Vice President Biden as the next president based on what we know to be probably the greatest fraud that our country has ever experienced in our history.”

“I was asked today 1 to 10 who will be the next president. I said Donald Trump. Hands down!… I believe we’re going to win,” he added.

Flynn’s remarks come as President Trump told Fox Business on Sunday that the election was “a total fraud” being covered up by the mainstream media.

“The media doesn’t want to talk about it. They know how fraudulent this is…so they totally closed it off, Big Tech and the media…we don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression of the press,” Trump said.
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