© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You Can't Buy Me, You Can't Blackmail Me, You Can't Intimidate Me or Shut Me Up" Oathkeepers Founder Speaks Out On Jan 6th False Flag
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • January 14, 2022
Alex Jones interviews Stewart Rhodes about his version of Jan 6th event and the current witch hunt of conservatives. This previously unreleased interview taped on July 2nd 2021.
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.