© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maduro Launches “Operation Independence 200” in Venezuela’s West
At 00:00 on October 10, President Nicolás Maduro activated a full military, militia, and police mobilization across three strategic states: Zulia, Falcón, and Aragua.
He called it Plan Independencia 200, a readiness exercise involving:
🔸 Integral Defense Zones (ZODIs)
🔸 The Bolivarian militia
🔸 Social and community forces
🔸 27 “core actions” to defend national territory
Venezuela is winning peace with sovereignty, defending its right to life.