Activated Charcoal - God’s Natural & POWERFUL Detoxifier!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that activated charcoal can absorb more than 100 times its own weight in toxins? Talk about a powerful natural detoxifier! David “Avocado” Wolfe joins us yet again to talk about the power of activated charcoal and its many uses in the home. He believes that charcoal transforms us from the inside out… and for good reason. Watch the full interview in our free docu-series.