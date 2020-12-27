Meng Jianzhu tried to move large amount of funds to overseas right before he was taken down, all of which have been seized; people like him, who believe in fake, ugly and evil do not have very high...

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郭先生直播：孟建柱在被抓之前还往外倒腾大笔资金，被一锅端了，像这样相信假恶丑的人智商情商在某种程度上极低
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan