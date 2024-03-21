Rightly Dividing the Order of the Books of the King James Bible

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the order of the books of the King James Bible, and how they are in a Pre-millenial order! This can't be an accident. It must be GOD who did that!
NOTE: At about 21:35 I said: "Philemon" when I meant to say "Onesimus." The slave that Paul won to Jesus was named "Onesimus" and his master was "Philemon" (the name of the book in the Bible).
