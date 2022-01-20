Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [1/19/2022 9:46 AM][Forwarded from 3D to 5D Consciousness]The Police have been ordered to shut down all vaccine centres in UK.Victory is here! Please share far and wide.https://t.me/News_3Dto5DPUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTUK POLICE LAUNCH MAJOR INVESTIGATION INTO MRNA COVID‐19 VACCINE‐RELATED CORPORATE CRIMES AND THREATS TO PUBLIC HEALTHMetropolitan Police Crime Number: 6029679/21. International Criminal Court (The Hague) case number: OTP‐CR‐473/21The world’s largest‐ever international criminal investigation is now under‐way, involving Hammersmith Police, The Metropolitan Police, and The International Criminal Court. The UK police accepted the supporting information and agreed there is enough evidence to proceed under the above crime number.The case was lodged on 20th December 2021 by Sam White MD, Philip Hyland (PJH Law), Lois Bayliss (Broad Yorkshire Law) and retired policeman Mark Sexton. Requests for further assistance have been made to international lawyer Robert F Kennedy Jnr (nephew of J F Kennedy), Dr Reiner Fuellmich (German corporate lawyer who won the emissions scandal case against Volkswagen Audi), Dr. Michael Yeadon (Former Pfizer Vice President), plus countless other doctors, professors, virologists, biologists, data experts and lawyers nationally and internationally; some of whom have already made direct contact with the police and have been acknowledged by Superintendent Simpson (Assistant to Cressida Dick, Head of The Metropolitan Police).The complaints allege numerous serious crimes including misfeasance and misconduct in public office; gross negligence manslaughter; corporate manslaughter, murder, conspiracy to murder, genocide and crimes against humanity.The evidence submitted by Philip Hyland and Dr Sam White against the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is damning and shows they did not carry out due diligence surrounding the vaccine data, trials and studies; and that they continued to ignore the death, harm and injury the vaccines cause.Mark Sexton says: “This is now a live criminal investigation. We were forced to act due to the complacency of the UK Government, despite them being fully aware of the catastrophic death and injury figures to adults and children alike. This is nothing short of genocide; once again it seems that profit over people is the overriding motive. There is a deliberate blanket campaign of misinformation underway. Many don’t even realise that the covid Vaccine is still an experimental product. This is the most far-reaching criminal inquiry ever undertaken. A national scandal that threatens the lives and the livelihoods of every person in the UK. If people want unassailable current evidence, I'd suggest in the interim they look at: