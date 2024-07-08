2 Corinthians 11:1-4 The Simplicity That Is In Christ

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 11:1-4 with a message entitled: The Simplicity That Is In Christ

This message touches on how Paul dealt with the false apostles, how they deceived, and how they are preaching another Jesus and a different gospel.

The Apostle Paul drives home the point on the Simplicity That Is In Christ.





Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia