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6.14.21 - PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER SCOTT MCKAY - ARISE FREEDOM TOUR - SAN DIEGO
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70 views • June 21, 2021
6.14.21 - PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER SCOTT MCKAY - ARISE FREEDOM TOUR - SAN DIEGO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dDLWKIgU1L05/
Scott rallies the Patriot Streetfighter troops in San Diego.
Completion of the entire TOUR will be dependent on fundraising since no tickets are being sold. Any of those who want to participate can donate at ScottMcKay.us or PatriotsRiseUp.com. It is very IMPORTANT to stipulate if your donation is to go toward the Tour as I am fully funding and controlling the PSF brand and message.
This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.
Wrapped Tour Bus will cost approx. 150K. Security is the most significant cost, the level I being advised to have. That will be double the bus expense for the 4 month period of time. SO... Let's see what we can do.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dDLWKIgU1L05/
Scott rallies the Patriot Streetfighter troops in San Diego.
Completion of the entire TOUR will be dependent on fundraising since no tickets are being sold. Any of those who want to participate can donate at ScottMcKay.us or PatriotsRiseUp.com. It is very IMPORTANT to stipulate if your donation is to go toward the Tour as I am fully funding and controlling the PSF brand and message.
This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.
Wrapped Tour Bus will cost approx. 150K. Security is the most significant cost, the level I being advised to have. That will be double the bus expense for the 4 month period of time. SO... Let's see what we can do.
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