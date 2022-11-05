Hal Turner Radio Show 11/4/2022 - Will There Be An Election or a False Flag To Suspend It?

Today (11/4) Hal was sent a video showing cars with loudspeakers are driving all through Kherson, Ukraine, warning citizens they must evacuate the city -BY- November 7.

Is the timing of this just a coincidence or is there something we ought to consider in time for the midterms and that they could be suspended? If an attack would occur would elections be suspended and Biden surrender allowing a foreign invasion? Hal covers it on tonight's show.





Note: This episode was recorded from the live stream. I do not post these all the time as it is time consuming to catch the show live, record and upload but I do this occasionally depending on the topic of discussion. That said I am not the content owner. I post this here for informational purposes only whether it should happen or not. You must use discernment and form your own conclusion as to what you hear.





