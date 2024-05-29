Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 27-28
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«On Vremievka outpost successes. Our troops continue fighting in Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye, moving forward. In some areas the advance for two days was up to 800 meters»
