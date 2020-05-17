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Carving a Gnome From a Stick | Beginners Whittling | Planting Trees With Gnomes
Inquire Within
Inquire Within
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48 views • May 17, 2020
Gnomes have always been the "Inquire Within" mascot so its only fitting that I start making some! I recently got my grandfathers old carving kit and have been going to town on practicing. Since I have proceeds from my music and merchandise go towards reforestation I decided to have my mini Gnomes do the same.
From my website https://inquirewithinofficial.com 20-40 Trees will be planted with each Gnome.

From my Etsy account 1-40 will be planted depending on which size is purchased. https://www.etsy.com/shop/TerraGnomes

Each Gnome sold is unique, no two will look alike; I try to style the Gnome based off of the features of the stick it comes from.

Music is from my newest album; "Meditation For The Devil"
Available at: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
Learn more about how we are planting trees at: trees.org/sponsor/inquire-within/

Link to Streaming Services:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin

Exclusive UFO/ Paranormal articles at https://inquirewithinofficial.com/
Also check out my website http://UFO.video for UFO Footage, Witness Testimony, Government Insiders, Real Government Documents and more!

Follow "Inquire Within" on all social media for all my weirdness
Keywords
wood workingreforestationetsygnomesgnomelawn gnomegarden gnomecarvingwhittlinghand made
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy