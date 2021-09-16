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Obama’s State of the Union Address | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
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42 views • September 16, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3176/obamas-state-of-the-union-address-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3176-obamas-state-of-the-union-address-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
United States President Barack Obama delivered just his final State of the Union address – but unfortunately the facts don’t serve his fictional narrative.
Stefan Molyneux and Peter Schiff go through Obama’s address and discuss the state of the economy, the stock market crash, misleading unemployment numbers, the illusion of job creation, Federal Reserve interest rates, climate change talking points and much much more!
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3176-obamas-state-of-the-union-address-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
United States President Barack Obama delivered just his final State of the Union address – but unfortunately the facts don’t serve his fictional narrative.
Stefan Molyneux and Peter Schiff go through Obama’s address and discuss the state of the economy, the stock market crash, misleading unemployment numbers, the illusion of job creation, Federal Reserve interest rates, climate change talking points and much much more!
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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