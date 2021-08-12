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This is all BS
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60 views • August 12, 2021
I'm a targeted individual. Have been for a long time. I'm sry I get targeted and ppl get fukked with. It's not my fault. I don't know who is doing it to me but they are some devious bastards... It's not my fault my telegram aps got changed to the Google version. I am so very sry for whatever trouble I have caused cause I'm spied on and messed with... This BS needs to stop...
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