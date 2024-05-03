The Top 15 Cities Migrants Flew Into

Other hot spots that are in the news aren’t even close.
Bill Melugin is a warrior.
Our southern border must be the worst assignment in journalism, and he has been all over it from the beginning.
Without him, we wouldn’t know about half this stuff.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4t0s7l-is-soros-behind-the-chaos-again-ep.-2243-05032024.html
