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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: BOTH COVID-19 & THE JAB ARE PART OF A WORLDWIDE BIO-TERRORISM OPERATION
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723 views • June 22, 2021
DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: BOTH COVID-19 & THE JAB ARE PART OF A WORLDWIDE BIO-TERRORISM OPERATION
“I believe we are under the application of a form of bio-terrorism, that is worldwide, and that appears to have been many years in the planning”
mirrored from
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ipzuBfNmgl1O/
“I believe we are under the application of a form of bio-terrorism, that is worldwide, and that appears to have been many years in the planning”
mirrored from
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ipzuBfNmgl1O/
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