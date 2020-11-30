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The David Knight Show (30November20 Full Show)
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76 views • November 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:19 Fauci-cide, death by medical propaganda. Day 259, suicides are up as holidays approach we’ll see a surge. But Fauci & Birx are still pushing fear, panic & lockdown on all 3 major networks. S
— 00:22:03 Da Numbas as of Da-cember — John Hopkins study taken down after it says COVID is no big deal and deaths are misattributed to COVID. CDC shows that 90% of people sick enough to be hospitalized still recover (in spite of medical negligence)
— 00:41:14 John Brennan, Mr. Drone Assassin, is outraged by the alleged assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Was he not on the Obama “disposition matrix”?
— 00:45:47 Suicides are soaring, and nursing home residents are dying — not from COVID but from isolation and depression. Tragic stories related by NBC
— 00:55:20 “Why are they working and we are not”, sings Van Morrison in protest of lockdowns — and business owners are banding together in civil disobedience
— 01:04:06 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to talk about Biden’s war on cars (same tactic as his war on guns). What kind of car will be best for the regulatory apocalypse? And, does the ostracizing of smokers show what will happen to those us who don’t wear face diapers or get vaccinated?
— 01:37:59 How is OperationWarpSpeed like Mickey’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice?
— 01:54:53 New Supreme Court slams Cuomo restrictions (and John Roberts)
— 02:01:03 NFL has become Kurt Vonnegut’s Harrison Bergeron
— 02:03:25 While Trump contests election, NOTHING has been done to stop a replay of fraud in Georgia’s TWO Senate elections that will determine the balance of power in the US Senate
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:19 Fauci-cide, death by medical propaganda. Day 259, suicides are up as holidays approach we’ll see a surge. But Fauci & Birx are still pushing fear, panic & lockdown on all 3 major networks. S
— 00:22:03 Da Numbas as of Da-cember — John Hopkins study taken down after it says COVID is no big deal and deaths are misattributed to COVID. CDC shows that 90% of people sick enough to be hospitalized still recover (in spite of medical negligence)
— 00:41:14 John Brennan, Mr. Drone Assassin, is outraged by the alleged assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Was he not on the Obama “disposition matrix”?
— 00:45:47 Suicides are soaring, and nursing home residents are dying — not from COVID but from isolation and depression. Tragic stories related by NBC
— 00:55:20 “Why are they working and we are not”, sings Van Morrison in protest of lockdowns — and business owners are banding together in civil disobedience
— 01:04:06 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to talk about Biden’s war on cars (same tactic as his war on guns). What kind of car will be best for the regulatory apocalypse? And, does the ostracizing of smokers show what will happen to those us who don’t wear face diapers or get vaccinated?
— 01:37:59 How is OperationWarpSpeed like Mickey’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice?
— 01:54:53 New Supreme Court slams Cuomo restrictions (and John Roberts)
— 02:01:03 NFL has become Kurt Vonnegut’s Harrison Bergeron
— 02:03:25 While Trump contests election, NOTHING has been done to stop a replay of fraud in Georgia’s TWO Senate elections that will determine the balance of power in the US Senate
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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