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Kerry Cassidy Interviewed by Conservative Patriot Nation
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308 views • February 15, 2022
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot presents her latest update and overview of the current political and exopolitical events on planet Earth. Topics discussed include: aliens, ET’s, AI, light vs dark, inner earth, solar warden, Ukraine, propaganda, war, reptilians, child trafficking, exopolitics, secret space program, portals, DNA, frequency fence, matrix, chemtrails, bioweapon, COVID, nano, AIDS, etc.
See also: The Globalist Plan For A New World Order
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
See also: The Globalist Plan For A New World Order
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
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