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Daily-ish Vlog: Water Storage
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228 views • July 04, 2022
I wanted to share the most asked about question we get about our homestead: How do we store water?
I hope my experience can bless you so you can prepare for the some crazy times soon coming our way. Also, I hope you not only physically prepare but prepare spiritually to honor our Father and Creator with praise regardless of what happens.
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