Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Jim Enos—Defending Free Speech and Biological Truth!
CHP Canada
August 10, 2023: My guest this week is Jim Enos, Ontario Council President for CHP Canada, CEO of the CHP’s Hamilton Mountain EDA and President of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council. Jim is no stranger to controversy and has been presenting on public policy issues to the City of Hamilton for many years… always with a biblical perspective and a desire for justice based on truth. In this episode, we discuss his current efforts to have a simple biological truth displayed on bus shelters owned by the City of Hamilton. That message is Woman: an Adult Female. So far, the City has refused, but CHP Canada is seeking a Judicial Review recognizing the right of political parties to publicly express opinions different from those of a government body.

Correction on phone number for CHP Canada: 1-888-VOTE CHP (1-888-868-3247)

You can pledge your support to help cover anticipated court costs here: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ChristianHeritagePartyofCa/JudicialReview2023.html


