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NWO police forcing vaccine on humans. Plan is to exterminate all original humans by 2025. Only clone
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300 views • May 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich holocaust genocide extermination eugenics infiltrated nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in the police and military are forcing COVID-19 Borg vaccine tracking nanobot chip tag and gene-alteration injection on humans
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO globalist elites are sending police officers and military personnel to hold down the humans, who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, and forcing them to take it by injecting them against their free will. The Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angels Atlantis 13 Reich is systematically genocide exterminating not only Jews but all human homo-sapiens specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They are tagging people with nanites through the vaccine and COVID-19 tests to track their locations and thoughts, along with changing their genes into transhumanism Borg slaves. Their plan is to get rid of all of God’s original humans by the year 2025, and only create clones in the laboratories as child sex slaves, and human meat livestock food, and laboratory experiment dissection specimens, and Mars planet cities mining slaves. There are 20,000 to 30,000 nanites in everyone’s bodies through the chemtrails and food and water. The nanotech and picotech and femtotech nanobots swarm through the body and go through the blood brain barrier, and they reform and reconstruct, and take over the brain. It parasites on the humans body’s moisture and grows. The hydrogel fuses biological life with AI synthetic materials. Manufactured biological weapon chemtrail and vaccine Morgellons prion protein nanites are a sentient life form that is connected to the neurolink satellite and Internet hive-mind Borg system. People are assimilated into the Borg hive as these nanobots assemble and grow in the body until the biological human dies and the person is transformed into a cybernetic Borg soulless entity zombie to house demon spirits. They will use 5G to kill off all the dissidents and nationalists and patriots and anti-vaccine people, and use the vaccinated Borg soulless people until they can replace them by cloned androgynous child sex slave human meat food laboratory experiment specimen upgraded new human slaves who will not revolt or require so much resources. Humans will be like domesticated genetically-engineered pigs on the farm. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich holocaust genocide extermination eugenics infiltrated nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in the police and military are forcing COVID-19 Borg vaccine tracking nanobot chip tag and gene-alteration injection on humans
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO globalist elites are sending police officers and military personnel to hold down the humans, who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, and forcing them to take it by injecting them against their free will. The Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angels Atlantis 13 Reich is systematically genocide exterminating not only Jews but all human homo-sapiens specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They are tagging people with nanites through the vaccine and COVID-19 tests to track their locations and thoughts, along with changing their genes into transhumanism Borg slaves. Their plan is to get rid of all of God’s original humans by the year 2025, and only create clones in the laboratories as child sex slaves, and human meat livestock food, and laboratory experiment dissection specimens, and Mars planet cities mining slaves. There are 20,000 to 30,000 nanites in everyone’s bodies through the chemtrails and food and water. The nanotech and picotech and femtotech nanobots swarm through the body and go through the blood brain barrier, and they reform and reconstruct, and take over the brain. It parasites on the humans body’s moisture and grows. The hydrogel fuses biological life with AI synthetic materials. Manufactured biological weapon chemtrail and vaccine Morgellons prion protein nanites are a sentient life form that is connected to the neurolink satellite and Internet hive-mind Borg system. People are assimilated into the Borg hive as these nanobots assemble and grow in the body until the biological human dies and the person is transformed into a cybernetic Borg soulless entity zombie to house demon spirits. They will use 5G to kill off all the dissidents and nationalists and patriots and anti-vaccine people, and use the vaccinated Borg soulless people until they can replace them by cloned androgynous child sex slave human meat food laboratory experiment specimen upgraded new human slaves who will not revolt or require so much resources. Humans will be like domesticated genetically-engineered pigs on the farm. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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