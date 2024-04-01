Create New Account
JESUS’ 3 DAYS & 3 NIGHTS DEATH/RESURRECTION: WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, PT. 1, 20240327
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Published Yesterday

JONAH 1:17; MATTHEW 12:38-41; EXODUS 12:1-13; 23:15; 1 CORINTHIANS 11:23-31; MATTHEW 21:42; 22:29; LEVITICUS 24:4-6; JOHN 13:15-17; 1 CORINTHIANS 5:7-8; HEBREWS 13:8

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
evilearthegyptgenerationpreachsoulrepentphariseesson of manmoseslambsignjudgmentmonthscribescongregationninevehjonahcondemnadulterouswhalejonasthree days and three nightsblemishtenth day

