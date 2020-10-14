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Nick Noe & Charles Woods - Obama, Biden, Clinton TREASON - Murder of Seal Team 6, 152B Paid to Iran to Cover
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150 views • October 14, 2020
Heartbreaking story of Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) and how he was lied to by the Obama administration after Benghazi at AMP Fest in Florida on October 11th, 2020. Charles received intel about what truly happened that terrible day. He explains with Nick Noe, Benghazi whistle blower, explosive NEW information about Benghazi, Osama Bin Laden, Seal Team 6, and its connection to the 152 Billion Dollar Iran "nuclear deal". ALL of the documents and audio proof is coming out shortly!
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