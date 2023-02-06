https://gettr.com/post/p27dsl705dc

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The beginning of the spring in Chinese calendar 2023 foretells a new era that the New Federal State of China is marching into! Being unvaccinated against COVID has made our fellow fighters the greatest human beings, and we will make them the most affluent ones and provide them with the highest security. We must keep pushing the world to distinguish the Chinese people from the CCP. We want to save the U.S. and help the West. Our fellow fighters must abide by the law, and let the Himalaya Global Alliance and I handle the rest.

#NFSC #chinese≠ccp #unvaccinated #takedowntheCCP





2/4/2023 文贵直播：立春之日预兆着新中国联邦将走向新时代！无苗已让战友们成为最伟大的人，而我们还会让战友们变成最富裕最安全的人；我们要继续让世界把中国人和中共区分开，并拯救美国和帮助西方；只要战友们守法，剩下的交给文贵和联盟

#新中国联邦 #中国人不等于中共 #无苗 #灭共