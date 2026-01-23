Israelis SUDDENLY Mass Deported From Many Countries

In this urgent report, I expose why Israelis are now being mass deported or denied entry by countries around the world – from Eastern Europe to South America, from the Maldives to even North Korea. These are not isolated incidents. They are a direct consequence of Israel’s policies, its ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, and a historic collapse in Israel’s global image.

Watch to the end to understand how all of this connects to war crimes, apartheid, racism, and Western hypocrisy – and why platforms like YouTube are punishing channels that dare to tell the truth.

