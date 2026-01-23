Israelis SUDDENLY Mass Deported From Many Countries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this urgent report, I expose why Israelis are now being mass deported or denied entry by countries around the world – from Eastern Europe to South America, from the Maldives to even North Korea. These are not isolated incidents. They are a direct consequence of Israel’s policies, its ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, and a historic collapse in Israel’s global image.
Watch to the end to understand how all of this connects to war crimes, apartheid, racism, and Western hypocrisy – and why platforms like YouTube are punishing channels that dare to tell the truth.
