X22 Report - Ep 3189a - Trump Hits The Green New Deal Hard, Timing Is Everything
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

Germany is having a very tough time. The policies that they implemented are destroying the country. Trump hits the EV market and the Green New Deal really hard, the people are starting to realize that this policy will not work. In time the people will see the economic truth.

