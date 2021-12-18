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London Saturday 18th December 2021 Unite For Freedom March Part 1
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7 views • December 21, 2021
Saturday 18th December 2021 Unite For Freedom protest - Part 1 of 2.
Masses of people not happy about covid passes or the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in the final stages of its passage through the House of Lords. The mainstream media of course only covering the scuffles at the end of the march so here again showing the other bits that they won't.
Music: The Non Non-Conformists - 'Shame on You'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHMfAYXwBr2NqkqctRIjaw
https://thenon-nonconformists.bandcamp.com
Masses of people not happy about covid passes or the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in the final stages of its passage through the House of Lords. The mainstream media of course only covering the scuffles at the end of the march so here again showing the other bits that they won't.
Music: The Non Non-Conformists - 'Shame on You'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHMfAYXwBr2NqkqctRIjaw
https://thenon-nonconformists.bandcamp.com
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