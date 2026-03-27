Alex Jones Full Show 3/26/26 James O`Keefe , Kirk Elliott & Jason Bermas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Pentagon Sources Confirm Trump Is Preparing To Launch Ground Invasion Against Iran Despite Top Experts Warning Of Disaster! PLUS, Iran Defiantly Tells Trump "NO DEAL" 1 Day Ahead Of Deadline As The President Threatens To Obliterate Iran's Electrical System If They Do Not Open The Strait Of Hormuz! Economic Expert Kirk Elliott Reveals How You Can Navigate The Markets & Use Precious Metals To Protect Yourself & Loved Ones As The Iran War Rages! The Legendary James O'Keefe Gives Major Update On The Independent Citizen Journalist Justice League's Latest Bombshell Reports That Uncover Dems' Plan To Steal The 2026 Midterms! FINALLY, Talk Show Host & Transhumanist Critic Jason Bermas Joins The Alex Jones Show To Break Latest On Epstein Files, Iran War & MORE! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 3/26/26