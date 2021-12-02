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'Pocahontas' Reveals the GREATEST THREATS to 'Our' Financial System (Crypto Currency)[01.12.2021]
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100 views • December 02, 2021
Note: The Satanic 'One World Order' = 'One World Currency' = Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin arc = Satanism...
Wake The Fuck Up, it's all been Planned for many many centurys...
Elizabeth Warren, also known as Pocahontas due to faking her indigenous heritage, lists the greatest threats our economy is facing.
116,505 views Dec 1, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E-Cw3nUHq6w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Wake The Fuck Up, it's all been Planned for many many centurys...
Elizabeth Warren, also known as Pocahontas due to faking her indigenous heritage, lists the greatest threats our economy is facing.
116,505 views Dec 1, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E-Cw3nUHq6w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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